BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Covid has taken a toll on children and their social skills, and summer is a great time to get out and play sports to help combat these issues.

Children are now able to spread their wings and go out into the world now that lockdowns are over and lifted.

But parents and teachers are now noticing stunted social skills from children since their return to school since the pandemic.

Social growth is vital for childhood development.

The National Institutes of Health states, quote “Social distancing can aggravate or generate functional and behavioral difficulties in this age group.”

It is also noted this type of stress can alter physical activity and sleep.

One relief for children, especially during the summer, is sports!

Sports not only promote physical activity but can help with social skills among children.

Doug Leeber, President of Beckley Babe Ruth, said he sees the effects of COVID in his own team.

“The kids were kind of anxious too. We had put in a lot of rules, extra cleaning supplies, social distancing in the dugout. Those rules kind of broke down the barrier.” said Leeber.

Leeber adds learning how to be a part of a team at a young age makes transitioning to the real world much easier.

Traveling together as a team and forming those close bonds can be an extra way to stave off loneliness and anxiety.

Lever says he has witnessed this himself firsthand.

“So you think about traveling together. Not just as a team but as a family. So back to that socialization and being. Together and showing up as a team. That all came together for them.” said Leeber.

For parents and kids wanting to sign up for last minute summer sports, visiting your local YMCA is a good place to start and find applications.