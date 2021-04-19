Valentine takes his speed to Glenville State College

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic had many athletes thinking of their future, especially when it comes to college. Many student athletes felt like they did not get to finish what they started. Isaiah Valentine, from Shady Spring High School was one of those athletes.

Valentine, a senior track athlete signed with the Glenville State Pioneers and will join their Men’s Track and Field team in the fall of 2021. Valentine was a State Champion his freshman year. With all the uncertainty the pandemic has created, he feels even more confident signing to Glenville State.

“Oh most definitely, I mean sitting out almost a whole year not doing nothing, it is definitely a blessing for sure,” Valentine said.

Valentine said he plans to run the one hundred, two hundred, four hundred and eight hundred meter events at Glenville State. He also adds this would not be possible without the support from his family, coaches and teammates.