Virginia Tech football player appears in court on murder charge

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia Tech football player facing a murder charge made a virtual appearance at the Montgomery County District Court Thursday morning for his hearing.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, the Blacksburg Police Department says officers were called to 119 North Main Street for a welfare check, but when they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

That man was later identified as 40-year-old Jerry Smith of Blacksburg.

Isimemen Etute, 18, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Smith’s homicide investigation.

Police say the investigation revealed that Smith and Etute were “acquaintances.”

According to WFXR’s sister station, court paperwork shows the incident happened on Monday, May 31.

That same day, Etute was given a speeding ticket in Radford, charged with going 20 mph over the speed limit and failure to stop/yield entering the highway.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 2, Virginia Tech announced that Etute, a freshman majoring in human development, had been placed on immediate interim suspension. That suspension also includes his standing with the Virginia Tech football team.

“The Virginia Tech and Town of Blacksburg communities are united in our shared concern for the welfare of all. Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another.” Virginia Tech

During his hearing on Thursday, June 3, the judge appointed Etute an attorney and scheduled his next court appearance for Sept. 23.