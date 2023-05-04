BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hokies hold of Marhsall to get the win at home.

The Virginia Tech Hokies baseball team got home runs from Carson Jones and Broady Donay to hold off Marshall 5-3 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at English Field. Virginia Tech will take its bye from ACC play this weekend when the Hokies welcome Bowling Green to Blacksburg for a three-game weekend series, beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 6.

First pitch times of Saturday’s doubleheader are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.