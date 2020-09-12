Virginia Tech Football home opener once again postponed

BLACKSBURG, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Tech Hokies were set to take the field for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 against Commonwealth Rivals, University of Virginia. In a statement released by the Virginia Tech Athletic Department, that game has now been postponed.

The postponement comes due to an outbreak of COIVD-19 in Blacksburg. The football team will stop all practices for four days.

The Hokies are now set to open their season against North Carolina State on Saturday, September 26. The Wolfpack was their original home opener but it got moved because of a COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina. That game was supposed to be played on Saturday, September 19.

The statement released by the Virginia Tech Athletic Department states.

“After consultation with Atlantic Coast Conference officials, our counterparts at the University of Virginia, campus leadership at Virginia Tech and Dr. Mark Rogers, Chief Medical Officer for Virginia Tech Athletics, the mutual decision has been made to move the football game between Virginia Tech and Virginia at Lane Stadium to a later date stemming from COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech.”