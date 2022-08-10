BLACKSBURG, VA (WVNS)– A new season means a clean slate on the gridiron and that rings true for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Virginia Tech coaches and players met with members of the media Wednesday, August 10. The Hokies in year one under the helm of Head Coach Brent Pry and staff walking into fall camp with a fresh start, each player is given the opportunity to forge their own path in search of a place on the depth chart.

“Kind of a renewed outlook for the majority of the team that this was a chance to reboot and I said as much to them that we as a staff did not go back to the previous staff and get opinions and evaluations we didn’t want that,” said Head Coach Brent Pry. “It was a clean slate.”

That clean slate gives the opportunity for young guys like true freshmen and Graham G-men alum Brody Meadows to catch the attention of coaches.

“Xavier Chaplin and Johnny, they’ve stuck out at the tackle position and all those guys have done a really nice job, Brody has come a long way,” added Offensive Coordinator Tyler Bowen. “I think we have a good young group there.”

Coach Pry is still yet to name a starting Quarterback. Pry said he hopes to make the decision sometime next week however there is no set timeline on when that announcement is made. West Virginia native and Marshall transfer Grant Wells is among the names in the rotation.