Virginia Tech names starting quarterback

BLACKSBURG, VA (WVNS) — Virginia Tech Head Coach Justin Fuente announced redshirt junior, Hendon Hooker has earned the job as starting quarterback for the 2020 season. The announcement was made during his press conference on September 10, 2020. Hooker started in eight games last season, completing 61 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Oregon transfer and redshirt junior quarterback, Braxton Burmeister, sits right behind Hooker. Coach Fuente said he will definitely see playing time this year as well.

“If we were to play a game right in this moment, Hendon would start for us. I’ve been really pleased with him throughout fall camp, but Braxton will play and I’ve been really pleased with him as well. Hendon is our starter and deserves to play, and Braxton has earned that right as well,” Fuente said.

The game time for Hendon and the Hokies 2020 debut has yet to be announced, but it will either be 3:30 or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020.