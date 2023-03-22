BLACKSBURG, VA (WFXR) — Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley was named as a finalist for the Naismith women’s college player of the year award. Kitley has averaged 18.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. She recorded 21 double-doubles this season she was named ACC player of the year for the second straight season. Kitley owns the program record for points scored, field goals, blocks and double-doubles. She has helped lead the Hokies to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1999. Virginia Tech takes on Tennessee Saturday at 6:30pm Eastern Time in Seattle. The other finalists are Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Maddy Siegrist of Villanova.
Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley Player of the Year Finalist
by: Jermaine Ferrell
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Daily
Events
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>