CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Cavaliers will play their 500th game at Scott Stadium when they host the James Madison Dukes Saturday at noon. It will be the Cavaliers’ first home contest at Scott Stadium since the tragedy last November when team members Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed after returning to grounds from a class field trip. The trio will be honored with a pregame ceremony at approximately 11:30am Saturday.

“We have an opportunity as a community, as a football program, fan base to pay respect to the three young men, their families, and then also the other 125 guys that have chosen to stay the course, do what’s difficult, and show up every single day. So my expectation is that everybody shows up and supports these guys and helps these guys have some peace, kind of have some — this is a big day,” said Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott.