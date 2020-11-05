Week 9 Player of the Week: Grant Cochran

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The 59News Week 9 Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week goes to Grant Cochran from Princeton Senior High School. The Tigers had a huge win Friday night against Greenbrier East, 56 to 14, and Cochran put up some great numbers.

Cochran played a pivotal role in the Tigers’ success this season. He currently leads the area with 1,894 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. In the Tigers’ win over the Spartans, he completed 50 percent of his passes for 336 yards with 5 touchdowns.

When 59News spoke with Head Football Coach Chris Pedigo before the season started. Pedigo said he was going to rely heavily on Cochran this year, and those numbers speak for themselves.