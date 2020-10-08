Week Five Player of the Week: Logan Dodrill

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — 59News’ Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week for Week 5 goes to Liberty junior running back and linebacker, Logan Dodrill, who played an integral part in their win over Independence on Friday. October 2, 2020.

Dodrill had four touchdowns in their win: a 79 yard kick return, a 7 yard run, an 88 yard reception and a 35 yard run for a touchdown. He said he wanted to do everything to help the team.

“I was in that mindset: ‘We have to get up,'” Dodrill said. “There was a lot of buildup going into the game. We really wanted the trophy this year. [We] have not had it since it been created.”

Head Coach Mark Workman said Dodrill matured a lot over the last few years. His staff wanted a big season from him, and Friday happened to be the perfect opportunity.

“Logan played really well,” Workman said. “We expected that out of Logan. He had a breakthrough game, and our football team was rewarded with his great play.”

Liberty will have to wait to hit the gridiron until October 16, since this week’s game against Wayne was canceled.