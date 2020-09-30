Week Four Player of the Week: Ethan Parsons

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The 59News Week Four Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week goes to Princeton Tigers’ Ethan Parsons. The senior wide receiver and defensive back had quite a showing in the Tigers’ game against Bluefield last week.

Parsons had 186 receiving yards for three touchdowns on offense and had an interception on defense. They came up short against the Beavers, but he was one of the main reasons it was a close game. 59News spoke with Parsons about playing on both sides of the ball, and what goes through his head when he steps out on the field.

“It’s tiring. You get tired a lot, but you just got to fight through it,” Parsons said.

He also said when he steps out on the field he thinks, “To score, and make the best for our team and make the best plays.”

Princeton Head Coach Chris Pedigo thought his game was one of the best Parsons had since being apart of the football program.

“Probably one of the best games he’s had since he’s been here. If you throw the ball to Ethan, he is probably going to out jump most of the guys that are going up to defend it. He also has a great length and stride, and he can out run a lot of guys. He had a great night,” Pedigo said.

The Tigers take the field Friday, October 2, 2020 on the road against PikeView.