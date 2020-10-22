Week Seven Player of the Week: Hezekyiah Creasy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 59News Week Seven Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week goes to Hezekyiah Creasy from Woodrow Wilson. Although the Flying Eagles came up short in their game last week over Greenbrier East, Creasey stood out.

Creasy had battled a finger and ankle injury this season causing him to miss two games so far this year. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in a game against Greenbrier East, he was finally cleared. In the games he did play in this season, he had 162 yards on 30 carries. Friday night he had 162 yards on eighteen carries, for a total of 322 yards this years. He had a lot of thoughts going through his head Friday.

“I’d say I was more scared and nervous because like what if I mess up or what if I can’t run the ball as hard as I use to or what if I get injured again because it wasn’t easy but after awhile I just looked at the team and they said you know hey you are back we got to start running this ball hard so I just focus on them,” Creasy said.

Woodrow Wilson Head Football Coach Street Sarrett said his energy on the field gets the team going and helps the offense.

“Hezzy is a tough kid. Multi sport guy, football player, wrestler, runs track always in here in the weight room doing the things we need him to do so you know when he is rolling we can roll on offense,” said Sarrett.

Woodrow Wilson will host George Washington at home next.