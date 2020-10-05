Week Six high school football schedule

(WVNS) — Great news for high school football fans, all counites are allowed to play Friday night.

Wyoming County went from gold to yellow, Summers County is in yellow, and Pocahontas, Mercer, Monroe, McDowell, Greenbrier, Raleigh, and Fayette Counties are all in green as of Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Here the list of games for Week Six:

Liberty (Raleigh) was supposed to be at home this week, but Head Coach Mark Workman confirmed with 59News it will now be an open week, no game will be played.

Midland Trail at Independence – 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Shady Spring – 7:30 p.m.

Huntington at Woodrow Wilson – 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Pocahontas County – 7:00 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Oak Hill – 7:30 p.m.

Williamstown at Summers County – 7:00 p.m.

Bluefield at PikeView – 7:30 p.m.

Princeton at John Marshall – 7:00 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Webster County – 7:00 p.m.

River View at James Monroe – 7:30 p.m.

*Buffalo at Mount View – 7:30 p.m.

*Westside at Logan – 7:30 p.m

*Not originally on the schedule