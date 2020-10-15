Week Six Player of the Week: Te-amo Shelton

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The 59News Week Six Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week goes to Te-amo Shelton from Oak Hill. Shelton played a key role in the Red Devils win over the Spartans last week.

Oak Hill had a late start to the season due to COVID-19 issue in Fayette County so Shelton has only played in two games so far this season. In those two games, he had 23 carries for 213 yards and 5 running touchdowns. Shelton feels this year’s team is the best the Red Devils has ever had.

“The offensive line is really good. (Coach Edmunds is) working with them everyday. He has them working. The backfield is just major this year they are the best I feel the backfield has been a long time. Omar Lewis, Leonard Farrow. helping me run the rock. We are just a way better team than we have been,” said Shelton.

Shelton and his team will take the field Friday, October 15, 2020 on the road for a big matchup between Spring Valley.