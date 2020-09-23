Week Three Player of the Week: Josiah Honaker

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Week Three of high school football is over and now it is time for 59News and Rainelle Medical Center to honor our player of the week. Week Three’s Player of the Week is Josiah Honaker from Princeton Senior High School.

In the Tigers win over Parkersburg South on Friday, September 18, 2020, Honaker scored two touchdowns. One was a 70 yard punt return and the other was a 63 yard reception from quarterback, Grant Cochran, which resulted in a touchdown. Two big plays for the Tigers in their 34 to 14 win.

Honaker said scoring off the punt return was awesome and he could not have done it without the great blocks he got.

“As soon as I picked up the ball, I saw my teammates make the block and just hit it as fast as I could. And then I got to the 20 and I was it’s home free,” Honaker said.

Head Coach, Chris Pedigo, said he was very proud of how Hoanker played along with his team.

“He had a game. He set the tone for us special teams-wise, getting that punt and taking it to the house. I am really proud of him and his teammates. He had a great game,” Pedigo said.

Princeton will take the field at home Friday, September 25, 2020 for a Week One rematch against Bluefield.