Week Two Player of the Week: Quinton Wilson

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Week Two of high school football is under our belts which means it is time to announce the Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week. This week goes to Quinton Wilson from Greenbrier East.

The 6’4″, 230 pound running back ran for 103 yards on 14 carries last week in their game against Jefferson. He is top three in our area in rushing yards through week two of the season. Wilson credited his offensive line for the numbers he is putting up.

“Only reason I got those numbers is because the linemen making the holes for me, blocking holding their guys. That’s really the big reason I got them,” Wilson said.

Head Coach Ray Lee said he made a ton of progress on the gridiron and is looking forward to seeing what else he does this season.

“I consider him a sleeper, not too many people know him. His size and his speed is what colleges look for right off the bat. Hopefully he will progress and mature in his game which will make him a whole lot better,” Lee said.

Although Wilson has not seen the end zone yet this season, he said he is glad he is helping his team get down the field so they can put some points on the board.