CHARLESTON/MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — After releasing a public statement regarding the NCAA’s recent transfer waiver denial of WVU and RaeQuan Battle, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has taken the next step.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, AG Morrisey wrote an official letter to the NCAA suggesting they revisit their decision and find a more “appropriate system” when it comes to transfer waiver decisions.

Read WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s full letter here.

The letter comes after a statement was released by Morrisey’s office on October 24, 2023. 59News spoke with AG Morrisey about his thoughts relating to the NCAA and WVU. The full interview can be seen here.

Attorney General Morrisey previously stated that the NCAA’s decision could be in violation of antitrust laws. In his letter, Morrisey stated that keeping hundreds of athletes from competing raises “serious” questions under antitrust laws.

The Association’s decision to restrain hundreds of student-athletes each year—thus depriving them of the chance to pursue the athletic and educational opportunities of their choice—raises serious questions under the antitrust laws. Patrick Morrisey | West Virginia Attorney General

According to Morrisey’s office, the rejections of the “year-in-residence” waiver goes against the NCAA’s already standing guidelines. While the letter concentrated on the treatment of RaeQuan Battle and WVU, Morrisey also touched on the necessity for the NCAA to create a more uniform and “appropriate” system when looking at situations like this.

RaeQuan Battle is a fifth-year Senior transfer from Montana State, where he spent the last two seasons. He began his collegiate career at the University of Washington.

In AG Morrisey’s original statement, sit-down interview, and his most recent letter, he continues to touch on RaeQuan’s personal story and he challenges he has had to face to get to just get to this point.

NCAA officials need to explain their reasoning for denying this young man the ability to play the sport he loves and helps him with his mental health…RaeQuan’s background, what he had to go through to achieve his dream, shows the determination he has, so the NCAA at least owes him an explanation. Patrick Morrisey | West Virginia Attorney General

Battle grew up on the Tulalip Reservation in Tulalip, Washington where he played high school basketball for Marysville-Pilchuck High School. During his high school career he won two district championships in a row while becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer, finishing with 1,667 points. In the Attorney General’s most recent action, he also touched on RaeQuan having to deal with a loved one committing suicide and a school shooting that killed four of his classmates.

In other words, AG Morrisey said “Battle found solace in basketball.”

Patrick Morrisey has asked that the NCAA respond to his letter by November 6, 2023. The Mountaineers are scheduled to tip off the 2023-24 regular season against Missouri State on Monday, November 6, 2023, in Morgantown.