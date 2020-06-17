West Virginia football nabs NC State transfer DE Joseph Boletepeli

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVI) — West Virginia’s football student-athletes may have already returned to campus, but that doesn’t mean Neal Brown is finished adding to his roster.

Defensive end Joseph Boletepeli announced on his Twitter account that he will join the Mountaineers as a transfer with two remaining years of eligibility. The announcement prompted a flurry of tweets from WVU’s coaching staff, including Neal Brown’s trademark “Let’s Go!!!” tweet upon each commitment.

Let’s Go!!! — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) June 16, 2020

LET’S GO. Getting better everyday ! Heard thunder and saw a bolt of lightning ! — Vic Koenning (@CoachVic_WVU) June 16, 2020

According to MetroNews’s Alex Hickey, Boletepeli will receive a waiver from NC State for immediate elibility in the 2020 season.

A native of Raliegh, North Carolina, Boletepeli played 6 games in two seasons with the Wolf Pack. Last year, he amassed 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in four games under former West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. He did not appear in NC State’s matchup against West Virginia in Morgantown.