West Virginia Miners get ball rolling

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Miners is on track to get the season started by the end of May.

The Prospect League is a great place for college baseball players to get seen by scouts and grow as more than just athletes. It is also a place for coaches and umpires to continue their training on and off the field.

Jim Holland, the Director of Marketing for the Miners, said this program is very beneficial to all who are involved.

“It’s training both for mangers, umpires, and players. This is a chance that players can come in and work on their game a little bit, the things they are trying to work on in the summer, as well as put up numbers. We have a lot of major league scouts come through here,” Holland said.

This league helps build players outside the foul line and gets them ready for the next step.

“We have a responsibility to these players to develop them outside the foul line because when they go on to pro-ball they are going to be asked to do these things,” Holland said.

So far, the Miners have 10 of their 32 roster spots filled for the 2020 season. Their first game is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2020.