BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It was a beautiful day to kick off summer ball for the prospect league in Beckley on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Fans from all over gathered at Linda K. Epling Stadium for the West Virginia Miners’ season opener, to watch them take on the Johnstown Mill Rats.

Miners manager Tim Epling and his club were eager to get things going and start the season off on a high note and the dedicated fans were right there with them.

“It’s our team. it’s Beckley’s team, it’s southern West Virginias team. It’s the best thing going and its baseball in Beckley,” said Paul “Big Paul” Billups, the teams unofficial mascot.

While the Miners fell in their first game of the season, they have a chance for redemption when they conclude their series against the Mill Rats on Thursday, June 2, 2022.