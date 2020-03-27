West Virginia Miners looking for host families

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the Prospect Baseball League still planning to play this summer, that means the West Virginia Miners need host families. Host families are a key factor in a successful baseball season.

With the uncertainty of what summer is going to look like due to COVID-19, the Miners have less applicants than normal. Tim Epling, the General Manager for the Miners, is encouraging people to apply.

“If we don’t have host families, we can’t get players in here and if we don’t have the players we don’t have the team. We are very close knit with the community and we are just asking for those who can provide a bed and a meal,” Epling said.

To apply to be a host family, contact the West Virginia Miners directly at (304)-252-7233 and ask for Ryan Bayle.