KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WBOY) — Darnell Wright’s dreams of being a player in the NFL came true on Thursday, April 27, 2023, as the Chicago Bears gave him the phone call of his life.

An Offensive Tackle from Huntington, WV, Wright attended the University of Tennessee as a top 10 recruit in the 2019 college draft class, according to NFL.com. As a senior at Huntington High School, he earned USA Today All-American honors and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2019 during his first year at Tennessee.

Wright started 13 games as Right Tackle his senior year at Tennessee, earning first-team SEC honors and skyrocketing him up the NFL draft boards.

Wright was selected #10 overall by the Chicago Bears on Thursday and is expected to start this upcoming NFL season.