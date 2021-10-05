Westside forced to forfeit win against Shady Spring

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — After questioning over what athletes were eligible to play, Westside High School Football Team had to forfeit their first win of the season against Shady Spring on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Westside played PikeView Monday, October 4, 2021. The Renegades won that game marking their first official win.

The discrepancy over the ineligible players and the game against Shady Spring is still unclear. Head Coach Tyler Dunigon confirmed with the WVSSAC all players will be eligible for Friday’s matchup against Liberty and the remainder of the season.