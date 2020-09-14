Westside Senior Cheerleaders remember Emma McCoy

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — Emma McCoy should be walking the school hallways alongside her five best friends and cheering on the Westside Renegades for her senior year; however, on November 2, 2018, Emma lost her fight with Cerebral vasculitis.

“It’s been really hard because she loved everything Westside, she loved everything cheer, and it has just been really hard because we know she would have done anything to be here,” Senior Cheerleader, Jaeden Fleenor said.

Emma was the type of athlete who gave 150 percent every time she stepped out on the mat. Her passion and determination stayed with the team.

“She was the best, she was always pushing herself to get better and if she ever messed up, she was always like ‘man let me go again, I can do it.’ You know it really uplifted us and pushed us to do better,” Senior Cheerleader, Kailey Webb said.

The fight she had on the mat stayed with her while she was sick, and she never gave up.

“Seeing her fight so hard makes me want to fight even harder. It was hard on us. but I mean we all push harder for her and I know she watches us. She knows we fight for her, just as much as she tried,” Senior Cheerleader, Torin Morgan said.

The Renegades cheer team is dedicated to protect her legacy by cheering with pink pom poms and holding up an “E’ on their hands while they cheer.

“We will never forget her she is always going to be in our memory and always going to be our best friend. We’re not going to forget her at all,” Senior Cheerleader, Madison Hicks said.

Emma was honored on senior night on Friday, September 4, 2020, a night that was very emotional for her family, friends, and community.

“Everybody just kind of rallied and tried to make things happen, and that she wasn’t forgotten. Of course after she passed it just hit everyone in the community and even outside of it because of her outreach,” Webb said.