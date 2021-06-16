WhistlePigs pitcher back on hometown mound

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) –With two teams from the Appalachian League right in our backyard, baseball players from across the country came to Mercer County to make a name for themselves.

One player did not have to travel too far. Zach Powell is a pitcher for the Princeton WhistlePigs. He graduated from Princeton Senior High School in 2019.

After playing for the Tigers, he signed on to play college ball with Bluefield College and now with Bluefield State. He said he never thought he would get the chance to step on the same mound he did in high school, playing in the Appalachian League.

“It’s just crazy to think that a small town kid like this worked hard enough to get here,” said Powell.

The WhistlePigs won the first game of The Feud on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 over the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

