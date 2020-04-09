Woodrow Football staying active despite not having school

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With no set date on when high school athletes will return to the field or court, players continue to stay active during the off season. This especially goes for football players. Their season is quickly approaching and they are not able to meet in groups to run routes or lift.

Woodrow Wilson Head Football Coach, Chad “Street” Sarrett, is still making sure they work out on their own time using the app Team Builder, where he can post workouts and make sure his athletes are doing them.

“We have workouts we post everyday, whether its conditioning, weight lifting or body weight and those guys can see the workout and I can see that they’ve checked in and posted. We have a leader board everyday for some type of timed event, it really has been successful for us,” Sarrett said.

Coach Sarrett also made sure the boys are eating healthy during their time off and has given them a list of good foods to be eating during this time.

High School football teams across the state will be able to meet officially on August 3, 2020 for practices. The season is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 28, 2020.