BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Football season at Woodrow Wilson High School is kicking off. Head Coach Street Sarrett said the team is hoping to build on a successful season last year.

“Those guys got a taste of getting to the playoffs and I think they’re hungry to get back,” Sarrett told 59News.

And when Sarrett said his players are hungry for more, he’s not kidding.

“It’s like you haven’t eaten in days. And somebody’s got a plate of food in front of you and you’re inches away from it. That’s what it feels like,” said Senior Running Back Tylai Kimble when asked about the thought of returning to the playoffs.

This year’s Woodrow squad will look a lot different than the one that snapped the Flying Eagles’ playoff drought last season. For starters, Jay Jones is taking over the quarterback position after last year’s starter Maddex McMillan graduated.

“Maddex was a great quarterback,” said Jones. “I have big shoes to fill, but I believe I can do it.”

Jones started at Middle Linebacker for the Flying Eagles last year, a position often called the quarterback of the defense. He believes his experience calling out plays and coverages on defense will help him have better control as he takes on the new role.

“Being a leader on the defense, it’s easy to transition to being a leader on offense. And it’s better both ways for me, to help me to understand and communicate better with the team,” said Jones.

And even though some are quick to dismiss last year’s success, Sarrett believes the Eagles can fly even higher this season.

“Everybody has these rankings and all this stuff. Man we ain’t worried about that. The only ranking that matters is the end of the season in Wheeling,” said the coach.