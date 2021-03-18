Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier West shine at Par Mar Shootout

(WVNS) – There were several local basketball teams in action on third day of the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State University.

The Woodrow Wilson men’s basketball team left Institute with a huge victory over Nitro High school, the number three team in Class AAA.

Ben Gilliam ended the night with 19 points and 16 rebounds, becoming the third Flying Eagle to reach five hundred points and rebounds.

The Woodrow Wilson women’s basketball team did not have the same success. The Flying Eagles fell to the Huntington Highlanders at a score of 73-38.

Earlier in the day, the Greenbrier West men’s basletball team left “The Big House” with a 67-66 victory at the buzzer over Williamstown High School, the number one team in Class AA. This was the first win against a top ranked opponent for the Cavaliers since a four-point double overtime win in 1992.

The men’s basketball team at Greater Beckley Christian academy also walked out of West Virginia State University with a win. they sit at .500 in the season with a 2-2 record so far after taking down Magnolia High School 65-58.

Outside of the Par Mar Shootout, Meadow Bridge High school lost 61-60 against Richwood High school in overtime. And the Greenbrier West women’s basketball team lost on the road 59-26 against James Monroe.