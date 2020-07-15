Woodrow Wilson Cross Country prepares for August start date

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sports seasons around the state have been in question, but since WVSSAC Executive Director, Bernie Dolan, announced his plan to bring high school sports back this fall, teams have been putting in work.

“We got the news the other day that there is going to be a season and we are all very grateful,” said George Barbera, the Woodrow Wilson Head Cross Country Coach.

The Woodrow Wilson Cross Country team is one of those groups that can now train together.

Many have been training and growing their friendships in the off-season to prepare for the day they got the “ok” to hit the course.

“The kids on their own normally get together in the off-season and run periodically. Not all in the same group, they mix it up so they develop those friendships and bonds in the off-season,” Barbera said.

Even though things look different with all the guidelines teams, coaches, and athletes have to follow, many of the team members are just happy they are able to get in the miles. One of those team members is senior, Brennen McGinnis.

“It’s been different because we are not sure if we can race or not and we have to wear our masks and social distance, but other than that we are getting our work in,” McGinnis said.

The athletes are also running in smaller groups to practice social distancing. Senior Savannah Hughes is working hard to keep her team’s spirits up in these strange times.

“I’m just hoping everyone can get a lot of miles in,” Hughes said. “It does give us time to prepare because our meets are pushed back and that gives us a lot of time to prepare for the meet.”