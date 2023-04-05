Beckley, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County student is cheered on by friends and family as she puts pen to paper joining the squad at Concord University.

Woodrow Wilson High School student Naysa Warner signed on as the newest cheerleader for Concord, on April, 5, 2023.

Concord University’s Head Cheerleading coach Jessica Doty was at the signing.

Both Warner and Doty tell 59News they are excited about the future of the program.

“I’ve been cheering since I was like in 5th grade. I’ve always loved this sport. It’s like therapy to me, it may not look like it, but its therapy to me” Warner said.

“Her stunning abilities are going to be a huge asset to Concord cheerleading. She’s got a lot of experience and is an expert as a backspot as she’s done. But she’s also really strong so she’s going to be able to do a lot for us if we need to switch those things around” Doty said.

Doty says the cheerleaders at Concord are excited for Warner to join the squad.