World TeamTennis talks safety measures to protect fans and players from COVID-19

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The process of putting on The World TeamTennis event while in a global pandemic is not been easy. CEO of World TeamTennis, Carlos Silva, said they have been working with the higher powers to put on a safe and successful event.

“We had a small committee meeting everyday and work through how to come to the state, work through the Governors office, understand what the White House guidelines were,” Silva said.

The players were not just able to show up at The Greenbrier Resort, they had to follow certain procedures before arriving on the grounds. The procedures do not just stop when they arrive, they continue throughout the entire event. Tennys Sandgren, an Orlando Storm team member, said they are doing a good job monitoring the virus.

“We are all getting tested upon arrival, a couple days before coming here and when we get here as well, make sure everyone is coming into the hotel in the right way,” Sandgren said. “We have to have masks on in the hotel, hand sanitizer stations everywhere, keeping the team separated, things like that just to make sure all the precautions are in place.”

The players are not the only ones who need to be protected; the fans do as well. A stadium that holds 2,500 people will not even be at half capacity.

“You’ve got to have a temperature check just to enter the grounds another temperature check just to enter the stadium, as well as we are now going to require the fans to wear masks,” Silva said.

Silva is set on continuing to adjust the guidelines as they continue to change across the state and the country, but he is looking forward to bringing live sports back to the state.

“I’m most looking forward to bringing sport back and bringing tennis back, but very cautious that we have to do it in a responsible and smart way,” Silva said.

If you are going to attend any World TeamTennis match, make sure you have your mask.