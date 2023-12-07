CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has taken the next step in the WVU and NCAA saga surrounding transfer athletes like WVU’s RaeQuan Battle.

The lawsuit, which is aimed at challenging the association’s Transfer Eligibility Rule, is in collaboration with seven states.

The lawsuit is the latest move when it comes to the NCAA denying the transfer waiver for Montana State transfer RaeQuan Battle. On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, AG Morrisey wrote an official letter to the NCAA suggesting they revisit their decision and find a more “appropriate system” when it comes to transfer waiver decisions.

“The NCAA’s transfer policy, for far too long, has been flawed. The Association has failed to maintain a consistent and defensible transfer rule,” AG Morrisey said, while also stating that “the connection between the Rule and academic well-being or athletic amateurism is tenuous at best and is outweighed by the harm it does to college athletes and consumers of college athletics.”

The lawsuit alleged the NCAA violated Section One of the Sherman Act, which was formed in 1890. According to the FTC, the Sherman Act outlaws “every contract, combination, or conspiracy in restraint of trade,” and any “monopolization, attempted monopolization, or conspiracy or combination to monopolize.”

In a different filing, Morrisey asked courts to issue a temporary restraining order to keep the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule.

“Real issues are at stake here for the citizens of West Virginia, and they implicate my duties as the state’s chief antitrust officer…The NCAA also failed to recognize the underlying issues involving RaeQuan and many other student athletes in similar situations—there’s no reason for the NCAA to deny this young man the ability to play the sport he loves and that helps him with his mental health.” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

RaeQuan Battle grew up on the Tulalip Reservation in Tulalip, Washington where he played high school basketball for Marysville-Pilchuck High School. During his high school career he won two district championships in a row while becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer, finishing with 1,667 points. In the Attorney General’s most recent action, he also touched on RaeQuan having to deal with a loved one committing suicide and a school shooting that killed four of his classmates.

RaeQuan’s background, what he had to go through to achieve his dream, shows the determination he has. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

The lawsuit was filed by Attorneys General in Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Stick with 59News for updates.