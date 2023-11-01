CHARLESTON/MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The situation regarding the NCAA’s recent denial of a transfer waiver for WVU fifth-year transfer RaeQuan Battle is not over yet.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent an official letter to the NCAA requesting them to reconsider RaeQuan’s situation and the way they go about their transfer processes.

Read WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s full letter here.

The letter comes after an official statement from A.G. Morrisey on October 24, 2023.

59News spoke with Patrick Morrisey after his letter was sent. The full interview can be seen in the above video player.

In his letter, Morrisey touched on how the NCAA preaches the importance of diversity and mental health, but has seemingly ignored that when it comes to RaeQuan Battle and WVU.

RaeQuan does provide and unique situation because he has overcome a lot personally. He grew up on a reservation and he has had a lot of personal turmoil and challenges in his life. Patrick Morrisey | West Virginia Attorney General

Battle is a member of the Tulalip Tribe in Tulalip, Washington. He played high school basketball for Marysville-Pilchuck High School. Battle was the first Tulalip Tribe member to earn a Division I basketball scholarship. In the Attorney General’s letter, he also touched on RaeQuan having to deal with a close relative committing suicide and a school shooting that killed four of his classmates.

Aside from the situation involving WVU and Battle, Morrisey spoke on a broader scale when it came to the possible violation of antitrust laws and keeping student-athletes from potential compensation had they not been denied a waiver. In the age of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), these avenues should be examined more than ever.

In his letter, Morrisey touched on the necessity for the NCAA to create a more uniform and “appropriate” system when looking at situations like this.

We want this for Marshall, WVU, and all of these programs that are not just ‘blue-bloods’. I think when you find the right kind of environment, and right personal circumstances with a coach and you can call that place home, wow, what a difference that makes. I think that is a compelling reason for them to set up an exception here and more broadly address the transfer policies so that they will comport with state and national anti-trust laws. Patrick Morrisey | West Virginia Attorney General

In the end, it seems WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey just wants the NCAA to put the student-athlete first.