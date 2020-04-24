WVSSAC honors West Virginia senior athletes

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The WVSSAC announced this week that all sports for the remainder of the school year will be canceled due to COVID-19. However, the WVSSAC still wanted to honor the senior class, so they created Shine for West Virginia Seniors 2020 .

This is a way the state of West Virginia can show support for the senior class by lighting up stadiums all across the state. Jason Underwood, the Athletic Director at PikeView High School thinks is a great way to honor the kids.

“It is just a way for us to say hey we feel your pain, we are there for you, there is not a lot we can do for you right now but we can flip on some lights and say hey we love you we miss you, we feel your pain and are there for you anyway we can be,” Underwood said.

The WVSSAC is also encouraging people at home to participate, by simply flipping on their porch lights. The event will take place on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:30 p.m.