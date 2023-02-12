CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Forget the Kelce brothers, the real rivalry that West Virginians will care about comes from two lesser-known players on opposing teams, both in college and the NFL.

Kyzir White is representing WVU in this matchup. A current linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles. White has made no small name for himself this season racking up 66 tackles and 44 assists with 1.5 sacks, according to ESPN. White was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers and was traded to the Eagles in 2022.

Representing Marshall is Nazeeh Johnson, a Martinsburg native. Johnson was a walk-on safety for Marshall and was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Johnson was waived in August but immediately resigned to the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in September, according to Chiefs Wire. Johnson played in six regular season games this year for the Chiefs, as well as the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN.

The Eagles and the Chiefs have not played each other since these players signed with their respective teams, and this will be the first time that these two players meet on the field as opponents.

Philadelphia is currently favored by -1.5 against Kansas City, with ESPN’s Matchup Predictor showing both teams with a 50% chance of victory. Super Bowl LVII takes place this Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.