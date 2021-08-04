WVU Defensive Lineman helps players at his alma mater

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — As high school football teams across the state prepare for Friday night football, college squads are getting ready to play on Saturdays.

West Virginia Mountaineer Sean Martin is set to return to campus Wednesday to get ready to start his second season. But before he heads to Morgantown, he made sure to help his hometown high school.

The defensive tackle made a name for himself as a Bluefield Beaver, and now he wants to give back to the school that gave him this opportunity.

“My hometown, I just want to try and help them succeed this year, help the defense out, and help them get wins,” said Martin.

Martin said not only is he excited for his upcoming season, but the Beaver’s season as well.