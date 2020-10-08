WVU Tech baseball finds new home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech Baseball used to have a home at Linda K. Epling field, but when their partnership dissolved, they were left without a place to play. The team found a temporary home at Woodrow Wilson High School, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the team to move again.

“We needed more of a neutral facility away from the school system guidelines, so we contacted Doug Leeber and he has been phenomenal. His group here has welcomed us with open arms,” said Head Coach Lawrence Nesselrodt.

Doug Leeber, the President of Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball, and WVU Tech Baseball now have a partnership for this season. WVU Tech Baseball found a new home at Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball Field.

“We’ve done some work on the field ourselves, but we love doing that. I have a great staff. We are certainly excited here because we are involved with the community,” Nesselrodt said.

Jumping around from field to field can be difficult, but the players chose to stay positive about the situation.

“Just adversity. It’s something that we have to prove. It does not matter where we are. It’s a ball and bat. Same thing every time. I don’t mind it. I am a pitcher so I think it helps us out with adversity so we can be built for anything as a team,” said pitcher Matthew Silverstein.

Bringing a college baseball program into the community gives the young Babe Ruth Baseball athletes inspiration and something to work towards when they step on that same field.

“Just work hard. I am one of the kids that believes that if you work hard, you are going to get rewarded. There are a lot of kids out there, but if you work hard it is going to separate you from those that don’t want to. I am a firm believer in that,” said Silverstein.