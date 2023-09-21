BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Golden Bears Wrestling team has their eyes set on Nationals.

The West Virginia University Institute of Technology wrestlers have high hopes for the upcoming season. Golden Bears Wrestling is eager to hit the mats as their practices soon being. The team is still fairly young, but is full of talented individuals.

The area has established wrestling programs at both Greenbrier West and Independence High Schools. Current team members say that seeing the improvement and dedication to the sport, is heartwarming.

“It’s incredible, seeing all of their hard work and dedication pay off, it’s incredible,” said wrestler Michael Swink.

The Golden Bears face their first opponent of the season on November 4, 2023. The match will be held in Corbin, Kentucky.