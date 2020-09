CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — Week Four of high school football started a little early this week with a match up between the Wyoming East Warriors and the Westside Renegades. They were playing for the golden shovel. The Warriors had it the last three years and the Renegades were looking to get it back at home.

Renegades won Tuesday’s game 57 to 32, and the shovel heads back to Clear Fork.