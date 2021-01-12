Wyoming East Head Basketball Coach ready to take the court with his boys

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — The waiting game is what many have called the last few months without sports, but Governor Jim Justice has finally given high school sports the OK to begin on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. They only play if their county is not in red. Derek Brooks, Wyoming East Head Coach, said this is something the county is familiar with.

“For now we are kind of still hoping because it is still based on color code, if you are familiar with that Wyoming County has been red pretty much the last three months. If we are red when season comes we can’t practice or play still,” Brooks said.

The original start date for any winter sports activities to begin was March 1. Now, Wednesday March 3, is the day that games can begin, and the day that the Warriors can not wait for.

“I am sure they are excited, I am excited. I have missed basketball so far this year. We are just excited to get back into the gym,” Brooks said.

While Coach Brooks is playing the waiting game to find out if he and his team will take the court on February 14, he is choosing to stay positive and encouraging everyone to mask up.

“I mean I am just keeping my hopes up that everything goes smooth, everybody mask up and we can get back to playing basketball,” Brooks said.