Wyoming East ladies continue to prove they are the team to beat, Shady Spring falls short on the road

(WVNS) — The Wyoming East Lady Warriors headed out on the road to take on Summers County for a big AA matchup. Wyoming East continuing to prove they are the team to beat defeating the Bobcats 52-37.

Also on the court was a Wyoming County rivalry between the boys, the Westside Renegades taking on Wyoming East. Westside taking home the win, 53-48. Ethan Blackburn finished the night with 21 points.

Lastly, Shady Spring headed out on the road to take on Poca. A matchup between two of the top teams in the state. Shady Spring would fall short and get handed their first loss of the season 69-58.