Wyoming East ladies continue to prove they are the team to beat, Shady Spring falls short on the road

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NoNewTaxesWV.com

(WVNS) — The Wyoming East Lady Warriors headed out on the road to take on Summers County for a big AA matchup. Wyoming East continuing to prove they are the team to beat defeating the Bobcats 52-37.

Also on the court was a Wyoming County rivalry between the boys, the Westside Renegades taking on Wyoming East. Westside taking home the win, 53-48. Ethan Blackburn finished the night with 21 points.

Lastly, Shady Spring headed out on the road to take on Poca. A matchup between two of the top teams in the state. Shady Spring would fall short and get handed their first loss of the season 69-58.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News