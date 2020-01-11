YMCA to offer indoor soccer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley YMCA indoor youth soccer league is in full swing. Head Coach Jay Rist is excited for this season to start so his kids can continue to work on their speed and fine tune their footwork.

“The benefit to playing inside is to keep the kids sharp with their skills and abilities and to improve on some of the things we have been working on throughout the season,” Rist said.

Some of the main differences in indoor soccer to outdoor soccer is the pace of the game and the size of the goals.

For more you can visit the YMCA website