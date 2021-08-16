Arts & Crafts fair at the State Fair of West Virginia sees less entries than expected

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Another annual tradition of the State Fair of West Virginia is the arts & crafts fair.

There are two divisions people can enter based on age, and the show has multiple types of art including embroidery, clothing, painting, sketches and graphic design.

Despite the wide number of options for submissions, the Superintendent for Department J, which covers arts & crafts at the fair, says they received less submissions than usual this year.

The reason for that, COVID-19 and the uncertainty of whether or not the fair would happen. The Superintendent also says the decrease in submissions was a result of a complicated online submission process.

“I think the biggest thing was COVID and not knowing if we would have a fair and how, you know, they were going to get their exhibits here, I think all of that played a part in it,” said Vickey Neel.

Neel says she hopes young children come to the art fair and see that anyone can create. She says the fair is a great opportunity to inspire the next generation of artists in West Virginia