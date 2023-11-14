FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is excited to announce another country singer to their 2024 concert lineup!

Country artist Bailey Zimmerman will be playing at the state fair on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Bailey Zimmerman topped the charts with his songs “Fall in Love” and “Rock and a Hard Place” in 2022.

Tickets will be going on sale Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. through the State Fair of West Virginia’s website by visiting here.

You can learn more about Bailey by visiting his official website or his Facebook page.