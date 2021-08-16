Barn Master returns for 63rd year at the State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is a time honored tradition for people across the state.

Edward Dawson is a farmer and the Barn Manager at the State Fair of West Virginia and he’s come here every year since he was 8 years old.

Dawson also owns Trymore Farm in Lost Creek, West Virginia.

He says preparations for the state fair take months, beginning as early as September to make sure they’re taking the best possible care of their animals. This year, the Dawson family gave out one hundred dollar scholarships to young people who are involved in livestock and putting time and effort into their work.

Those young people continuing the traditions of the State Fair are why Dawson continues to come back.

“Well you see a lot of the same people every year, you meet a lot of friends and things have sort of changed in 63 years,” said Dawson. “I mean the fair had changes, new facilities and you always have a bunch of younger children coming on, and that’s why I keep coming to the fair because I support the kids and I really enjoy being with them.”

Dawson says the work is difficult, but his dedication to his farm and the fair make it all worth it.