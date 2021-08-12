Barnwood Builders cast set up shop at State Fair

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The fairgrounds of the State Fair of West Virginia are filled from end to end with rides, stands, and more.

Barnwood Builders, a show on the DIY, or Do it Yourself, network started right here in West Virginia, and they are setting up shop all this week. The show was created in 2013 by Mark Bowe in Greenbrier County. For 12 seasons, he and his family and friends salvage antique cabins and barns here in the Mountain State.

The show brought a new type of attention to the state and Bowe wanted to bring that energy to the state fair.

“West Virginia, we are becoming a place to come and visit that is known for kindness and for big hearts, and even work ethic,” said Bowe, creator of Barnwood Builders.

Bowe and the rest of those on the show are at their mobile stand all week to meet and greet with the fans.