Bingo is back at State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A long-awaited game returned to the State Fair of West Virginia

The game started long before it made its way to West Virginia, and it does not stop once someone yells bingo. Harry’s Bingo is a staple at the State Fair of West Virginia for more than 50 years. It started in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. It then moved to a barn in Pennsylvania under new ownership.

After two years, the owners decided to take the game on the road.

“We didn’t go out anywhere last year, but it feels wonderful to be back in wonderful West Virginia,” said Ralph Flack, the owner of Harry’s Bingo.

For just a dollar, fair-goers can win a wide range of prizes. The game runs throughout the week of the fair and beyond.