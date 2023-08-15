FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– For the second year in a row, poultry animals are not on display at the State Fair of West Virginia, despite a dropping number in Avian Influenza (bird flu) cases.

The Blue Ribbon Center is not squawking with the same excitement as in years past. In 2023, agriculture birds like live Chicken, Ducks, and farm Geese are not at the State Fair of West Virginia. This comes as the highly transmissible Bird Flu outbreak from 2022 is still not completely subsided.

West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt explained the decision.

“So out of an abundance of caution, and we discussed it with industry, we decided that we would not have live birds at the state fair again this year,” said Leonhardt.

Leonhardt said the outbreak numbers, which wreaked havoc on grocery store egg and chicken prices for months, dropped significantly but not enough for him to feel confident bringing fowl back to the fairgrounds. That caution, however, paid off.

“West Virginia, with a little bit of luck and a little bit of work, has kept Avian Influenza in our backyard flocks and our commercial flocks out of West Virginia. There’s only two states in the lower 48 that don’t have any that haven’t had an avian influenza outbreak. That’s Louisiana and West Virginia,” Leonhardt said.

There are economic impacts to the decision as well, according to West Virginia State Veterinarian, Dr. Jim Maxwell.

“The commercial poultry industry is by far our largest economic driver of agriculture, animal agriculture, and animal industries in the state,” Dr. Maxwell explained.

So for 2023 the Blue Ribbon Center is filled with information and interactive displays.

Commissioner Leonhardt says a decision on whether or not to bring birds back in 2024 will not be made until after the winter.