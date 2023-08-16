FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – A famous staple of fair food is none other than corn on the cob. One famous stand has been returning to the fair for nearly twenty years.

Cowboy Daniels Corn Stand is named after the owners son. It is a custom to pair your fresh corn with some good old sweet tea.

The owner tells us that obtaining the corn can be a process.

“It’s very seasonal. Some farms pick earlier some pick later. We did run into a little trouble in the beginning. But we finally got some about a week before the fair started so it was exciting to get,” said Derek Porter.

Porter adds that returning customers are some of the first in line for the delicious fair food.

Cowboy Daniels will be opened until the end of the fair.